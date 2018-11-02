FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By SunTrust Banks (WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WRE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

WRE opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

