FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Cummins Inc. (CMI) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Cummins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will post earnings of $15.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.36. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2018 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $15.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.83 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. Cummins’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.05.

Cummins stock opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $124.72 and a fifty-two week high of $194.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 80.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 9.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cummins by 53.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Cummins by 7.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 8.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,449.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total value of $76,788.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,463 shares in the company, valued at $684,044.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,352 shares of company stock worth $3,811,385 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

