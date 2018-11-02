FY2018 Earnings Estimate for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for WellCare Health Plans in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. James now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.89. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $4.06 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on WellCare Health Plans and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $267.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. WellCare Health Plans has a 1 year low of $187.06 and a 1 year high of $324.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,174,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

