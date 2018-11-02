FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.10. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.27 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

CW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of CW stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $143.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $166,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,443.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

