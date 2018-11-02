FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Blueprint Medicines Corp Issued By Leerink Swann (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($5.32) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.26). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($7.93) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 455.15% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPMC. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.36. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $15,603,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $8,559,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 37.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 436,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $5,906,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,677,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,503,000 after acquiring an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $162,081.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $1,411,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

