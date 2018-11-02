FTI Consulting (FCN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting reported strong third-quarter 2018 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-year basis. The company’s unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, statistics, finance and industry under a single platform makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. The company’s shareholder-friendly moves of returning value to shareholders in the form of share repurchases look impressive. In fact, the company outperformed the industry it belongs, on a year-to-date basis. Lower tax rates boost the bottom line. However, FTI Consulting’s international operations exposes it to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations.”

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

FCN stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,569. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $81.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $513.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.78 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Pachman sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $109,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $123,314.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 13,522 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $940,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,437.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,546,000 after buying an additional 385,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,193,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,172,000 after buying an additional 30,282 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,453,000 after buying an additional 455,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 666,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

