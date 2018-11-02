FS Investment Co. (FSIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, National Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FS Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get FS Investment alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FS Investment by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FS Investment by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 16,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

FS Investment stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. FS Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.53 million. FS Investment had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Research analysts expect that FS Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Investment Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FS Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.