Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 42,989 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,989 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $44,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 188,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

