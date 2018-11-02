Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,214 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Tailored Brands worth $50,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,019,000 after buying an additional 577,425 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,239,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 24.2% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,319,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after buying an additional 256,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,073,000 after buying an additional 233,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TLRD shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tailored Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,982.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD opened at $21.71 on Friday. Tailored Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 933.71%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.