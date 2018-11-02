Friendz Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Friendz has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $10,184.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00150913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00252221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $626.70 or 0.09907488 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,142,645,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,780,547 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, DragonEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

