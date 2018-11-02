Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective by investment analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Barclays set a €87.20 ($101.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.90 ($113.84) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($117.21) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.86 ($106.81).

ETR FME opened at €69.00 ($80.23) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 1 year high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

