Frenkel Topping Group (FEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.36

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.36 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.36 ($0.29), with a volume of 2384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.80 ($0.31).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Frenkel Topping Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory services primarily for personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management and litigation support services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.