FreightCar America (RAIL) Lowered to “Neutral” at CL King

CL King downgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FreightCar America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RAIL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 215,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.53. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. Research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

