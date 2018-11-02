freenet (FNTN) PT Set at €24.00 by Deutsche Bank

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNTN. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.28 ($30.55).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €20.41 ($23.73) on Wednesday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

