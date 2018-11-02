Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 7.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 501,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 23.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 65.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 38,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period.

FSP opened at $7.41 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.44 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

