Fox Factory (FOXF) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.16 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.15-2.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.08. 3,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 22,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $1,571,206.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,802.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,216 shares of company stock worth $11,906,170 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

