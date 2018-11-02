Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Insider Niccole Stewart Sells 518 Shares

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) insider Niccole Stewart sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $13,416.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FCPT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. 17,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.05. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,156,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 274,890 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

