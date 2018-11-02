Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 349,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,171. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.05. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

