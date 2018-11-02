Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $114.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

