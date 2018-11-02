Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,424,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $7,198,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $756,938.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. Encompass Health Corp has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

