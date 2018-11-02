Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,005.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 172.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 167.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.