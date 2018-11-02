Fortuna (FOTA) Market Cap Tops $11.65 Million

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $681,378.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, TOPBTC, Kucoin and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00150102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00251215 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $628.76 or 0.09940138 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,938,941 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, IDAX, FCoin, Kucoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.