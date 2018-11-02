Fortis Inc (FTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

FTS stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Fortis has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fortis by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,426,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,290,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,819,000 after purchasing an additional 368,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Fortis by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,246,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after purchasing an additional 230,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fortis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 471,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 38,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

