Forterra (FORT) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FORT. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 353.33 ($4.62).

Shares of LON:FORT traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 233 ($3.04). The stock had a trading volume of 192,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,467. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 193.50 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.75 ($4.02).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

