FormFactor (FORM) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) rose 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 47,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 364,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Get FormFactor alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $890.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Richard Delateur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $148,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in FormFactor by 405.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 21.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.7% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.