Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Holdings Trimmed by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director T Kent Elliott sold 30,453 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $946,783.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 6,969 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $191,508.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,184,714 shares of company stock worth $43,727,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSCT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

NASDAQ FSCT opened at $27.73 on Friday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

