Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,339,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 384,738 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $222,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.37. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 17,641.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASND. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Wedbush set a $79.00 price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. Through its TransCon technology, it develops a pipeline of sustained release prodrug therapies including endocrinology product candidates to support the market. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

