Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,346,253 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.51% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $213,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 143.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $5,409,653.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,745,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $5,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,819 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,215. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE opened at $75.86 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $80.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

