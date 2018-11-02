Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) Receives $18.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 67.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 27.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.38 million, a PE ratio of 150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.62 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

