Flowserve Corp (FLS) Receives $48.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE FLS opened at $46.61 on Friday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 60.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,315.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 111,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 103,620 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 325.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $2,595,000.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.