Floor & Decor (FND) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Floor & Decor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.24.

NYSE:FND opened at $31.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.10%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $286,531,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 307.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

