FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 656,278 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,948,000 after acquiring an additional 643,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 633,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after acquiring an additional 566,711 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,232,000 after acquiring an additional 394,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $2,668,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,912 shares of company stock worth $5,594,537. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

