FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 179.8% per year over the last three years.

SKOR stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

