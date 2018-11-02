Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) rose 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 1,916,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 622,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.78.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,047.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Arkowitz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 595,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,144,000 after buying an additional 217,510 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

