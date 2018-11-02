Five Below (FIVE) Trading Up 5.7%

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.83 and last traded at $120.31. Approximately 1,193,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,182,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $347.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $532,054.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $672,159.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,303 shares of company stock worth $2,346,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 324.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 111,954 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 14.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Five Below by 25.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 812,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,395,000 after acquiring an additional 167,185 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

