Fitbit (FIT) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIT. ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fitbit from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fitbit from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fitbit from $4.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of FIT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 16,678,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,773. The company has a market cap of $946.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.78. Fitbit has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $393.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.25 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fitbit news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $6,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,305.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,288.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,550 over the last ninety days. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Fitbit by 30.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fitbit by 60.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Fitbit by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 358,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fitbit by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fitbit by 14.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

