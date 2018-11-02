Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cowen Inc (COWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,088 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 150,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 787,359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,078,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 75,510 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COWN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of COWN opened at $15.55 on Friday. Cowen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cowen had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $195.03 million during the quarter.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

