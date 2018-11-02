Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 183,447 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilles Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPPI shares. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of SPPI opened at $12.73 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

