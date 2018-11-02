Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,710 Shares of Knowles Corp (KN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Knowles worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KN. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Knowles by 1,394.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 263,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 245,563 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Knowles by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,277,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Knowles in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Knowles by 71.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Knowles by 105.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,414 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Corp has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. Knowles had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

