FirstEnergy (FE) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.90.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.29.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

