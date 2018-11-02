FirstBlood (1ST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,973.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $10,973.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00150494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00253129 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $621.99 or 0.09754876 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gatecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.