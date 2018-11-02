First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 43,403 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,311 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 43,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $34,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,697,249 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,168,422,000 after buying an additional 2,339,158 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,041,717 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $569,963,000 after buying an additional 1,794,024 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $407,298,000 after buying an additional 450,216 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,891,538 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $266,765,000 after buying an additional 210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,793,297 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $216,075,000 after buying an additional 148,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,989.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.96.

Shares of EA stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.12 and a 12-month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

