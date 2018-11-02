First Solar (FSLR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.46. 2,480,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,552. First Solar has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $676.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $199,369.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,161.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,393,496 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,341,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,014,693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after buying an additional 1,001,993 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 5,435.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,292,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,067,000 after buying an additional 1,269,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,076 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after buying an additional 146,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 916,013 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,353,000 after buying an additional 53,063 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

