First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,520 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,996,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 103.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 237,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,348,000 after buying an additional 120,524 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 66,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,239,000 after buying an additional 80,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,380. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

