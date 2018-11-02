First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up about 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ANSYS by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,507,000 after purchasing an additional 997,328 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 296,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,571,000 after purchasing an additional 134,151 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ANSYS by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,063,000 after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ANSYS by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,099,000 after purchasing an additional 78,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in ANSYS by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 359,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61,598 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 3,511 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $657,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 30,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.39, for a total value of $5,141,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,846 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.