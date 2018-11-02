First of Long Island (FLIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

FLIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First of Long Island from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

FLIC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. 42,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.61.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

In other news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,768.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

