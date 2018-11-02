First National Trust Co Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 32.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,175 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 7,828.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,132 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,027 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $233,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,838 shares in the company, valued at $5,706,857.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,426. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.