First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 72.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 94,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in First Horizon National by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,370,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 312,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Horizon National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Horizon National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on First Horizon National to $20.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “$17.03” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Horizon National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “$17.03” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine bought 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $48,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 182,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,693.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 50,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $788,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 640,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,387.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 68,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,980. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

