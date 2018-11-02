First Hawaiian Bank Invests $190,000 in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,980,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 514.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in US Foods by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in US Foods by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,600,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 609,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,368,000.

USFD opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.13. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “$39.60” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

