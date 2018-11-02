First Hawaiian Bank Invests $180,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 109,541 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,811,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,591,000 after purchasing an additional 229,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $349.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $130.06 and a 12-month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Nomura reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.76.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.